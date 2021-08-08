BMX provincials held in Regina with new track, bringing together all ages

Dozens of riders lined up along the start line at the BMX track on 13th Avenue in Regina this weekend to take part in the first provincial races in Regina in some time.

Around 75 riders from Regina, Saskatoon and Warman turned out of all ages, from a two-year-old on a balance bike to a 53-year-old woman geared up.

It's the first provincials in Regina in years as the track needed repairs. The 13th Avenue BMX Club fundraised and redid it in 2019, but continued to work on it during the pandemic.

Now the track features a hydraulic start gate and three banked corners. Shelley Patterson, one of the organizers, said it's been exciting seeing people travel to compete and said the track gives their riders more experience. It was the first time many of the Warman and Saskatoon riders visited.

Racers of all ages line up to get ready to race in the provincial championships. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"We've put tons of work into the track to make this happen for today," Patterson said. "[The kids] really get to see what the sport is all about. And it's so much more exciting when there's more people to race with."

Patterson said BMX has a lot to offer youth, including developing their skills and a community that rallies around the sport, including volunteers and businesses.

"It's camaraderie, for one thing. It's a really different sport. So it's individual. But you do get to have a sense of style, which I appreciate," Patterson said. "It's also an alternative sport … so there's a coolness factor to it."

Aria Kolenosky, centre on the green bike, is one of the youngest competitors. Competitors were as young as two-years-old, and Kolenosky is four. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"It's such a great feeling when you can make a jump or tackle the rulers really smoothly without getting bucked off or, you know, just being able to race across the finish line just ahead of someone. It's just like the best feeling," Patterson said.

Eric Fellner and Kennen Rourke have been riders with the 13th Ave BMX Club for years and are two of the fastest in their age groups. Both said they enjoy riding with friends and Rourke said he's become friends with "practically everyone" that's in the club.

The sport teaches "riding and riding fair and not being a jerk to everybody that's on the track and in your competition," Fellner said.

Eric Fellner is one of the racers with the 13th Ave BMX Club in Regina. Fellner won his first race on Aug. 7, 2021. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Both suggest other kids try it to get in shape and meet new friends. The older boys also help the little ones by teaching them to watch out for ruts on the course and how to make the track easier, Fellner said.

"We just help them. Sometimes they'll watch us or sometimes we'll bring them out on our practice nights and show them like some tips and tricks on how to get better and smoother on the track," Rourke said.

About 75 racers came to the provincial championships in Regina. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Haley Kolenosky has been riding for three years and agrees it's exciting to travel and compete. She said others should give it a try because it's "really fun and I think they like it."

"I really like hanging out with my friends," Kolenosky said. When on the track, she said "she feels happy and I'm on the track almost every day."

Haley Kolenosky has been riding for three years and said it's exciting to travel and compete. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Seven-year-old Ariel Kelly rides in the nine-year-old age group because she is an "expert" — meaning she has 20 BMX race wins so far in her career. She practices regularly on her farm outside Warman on her grandmother's old bike that's been re-wrapped in pink. Kelly said other kids should give it a try.

"I like making friends and the good coaches I get. They help me very much," Kelly said. "It's very good and you should like it and it's okay if you get third or second, you just got to try your best."