'A story, probably, for almost everything in here' at old-school, antique-filled barbershop

"I met a guy who had a shop down in Mesa, California…"

So begins Jason Zalusky's barbershop journey. The guy Zalusky met was Donnie Hawley, whose famed Hawleywoods Barbershop has a traditional, old-school style.

"I thought, 'what a hell of an idea,'" said Zalusky, who opened his own old-school barbershop in Regina's Warehouse District on Monday.

Jason Zalusky owned a trucking company before he opened the shop. (Bluecore Barber Company/Facebook)

Before his fateful California meeting, he owned a trucking company, but didn't want to be working in the field for the next 30 years, he said.

"So I packed it in, went to school in the States and here I am now."

Zalusky had been an antique collector even before he opened his shop, Bluecore Barber Company.

More antiques inside Bluecore Barber Company. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

His wife, Jennifer, bought him one of his first barber-related antiques — a chair from the late 1800s.

His barbershop collection grew from there. His other chairs are from 1910, and were made by the company Koken, known for the quality of its chairs.

"I just like anything that can tell a story just by looking at it," Zalusky said.

"To me, it just evokes some kind of a feeling or something to think about, or it evokes conversation."

One of the antique chairs Zalusky has in his shop. (Joelle Seal/CBC) Zalusky said these chairs are from 1910. (Joelle Seal/CBC)

The rest of the shop has little touches from his personal collection all over. The chandeliers are wagon wheels with old licence plates glued to them. The shelves are post boxes from the Bethune, Sask., post office. The punch clock belonged to his grandfather.

"I've got a story, probably, for almost everything in here and I almost remember where we got everything," he said.

Zalusky described opening day as a little hectic, but he's optimistic about the future.

"If we got people just coming in without an appointment … it's a good sign, so it's probably good things to come."