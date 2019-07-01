Indigenous Rookie League hits a home run with First Nations

The Jays Care Indigenous Rookie League wants to step up its game.

This weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays' charitable foundation met with Indigenous Rookie Leagues from across the country to talk about how they could expand the program, which is a "baseball for development" partnership with First Nations, urban city centres and Inuit communities across the country.

The meeting was among many activities to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day before the Toronto Blue Jays took on the Kansas City Royals, including O Canada being sung in Cree and English before the game.

Chief Anthony Cappo of Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation near Fort Qu'appelle, Sask., was one of the people who travelled to Toronto. He says the league has been making a positive impact in his home community.

"Seeing our elders, our youth and even the men and women coming out and enjoying the sport of baseball," he said. "Creating that unity and that opportunity just to share some laughs and compete but at the same time just enjoy each other's company and come together."

Chief Anthony Cappo, himself a baseball lover, says it was 'surreal' to be at the game Saturday. 'Growing up on the reserve, coming to the big lights and to the stadium here, I feel like a little kid.' (CBC)

Eleven First Nations make up the File Hills Qu'appelle Tribal Council and they're all participating in the league. Games run over a nine-week period that include weekly practices and inter-community games. This is the second year for the league.

While playing the game and learning the rules is important, it's not the only way to win. Teams can also score points by inviting a local elder to open a game with a traditional teaching, having the chief throw the first pitch, or by providing food for the visiting team.

"I myself as a chief, I think I'm worth 25 points if I show up and I play!" said Cappo.

Tara Griffith says the program 'means the world' to her. 'I feel really honoured to be part of a program that is changing lives, especially for our youth,' she says. (CBC)

Tara Griffith, co-ordinator of the File Hills Qu'Appelle Rookie League, said this approach has created a multi-generational impact in the communities.

"It's really unique in the sense that it's not all about wins and losses, it's about community engagement," Griffith said. "It has really changed lives."