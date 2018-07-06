Avoid drinking, swimming in aglae-contaminated water, government warns

The weather is hot and calm in many parts of Saskatchewan this weekend and that increases the risk of blue-green algae blooms.

These heavy concentrations of blue-green algae are a public health hazard and the government is warning people to stay away.

Drinking or swimming in contaminated water can cause skin irritation, sore throat, cramps and diarrhea.

The warning applies to pets, too, and you should avoid eating any fish caught in such water.

Contaminated water will have a foamy, "pea soup" appearance and can be blue-green, bright blue, grey or tan in colour.

It is often found in lakes and reservoirs with shallow water that is slow moving or still.