Blizzard, winter storm warnings for southern Saskatchewan
Travel not recommend on Highway 1 west of Swift Current
Much of southern Saskatchewan is under weather warnings Sunday morning.
Environment Canada has issued blizzard warnings for the Swift Current, Maple Creek and Shaunavon areas, while the Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn and Assiniboia areas are under winter storm warnings.
Regina and Moosomin are under blowing snow advisories.
Saskatchewan Highways is not recommending travel on several highways, including Highway 1 west of Swift Current.
We’re getting all the seasons in one week again!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatchewan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatchewan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/storm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#storm</a> <a href="https://t.co/vB1j1ilGyq">pic.twitter.com/vB1j1ilGyq</a>—@Poeticjustis73
Maple Creek and Swift Current Rural RCMP reported a number of serious accidents on Highway 1. Segments of the highway are blocked and RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Meanwhile, some communities are also dealing with power outages.
Places like Maple Creek, Cabri and the Piapot First Nation have been told that conditions will have to improve before crews can address those outages.
