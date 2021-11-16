Parts of Sask. still without power after province pummeled by blizzard

Power outages are still affecting large parts of rural Saskatchewan in wake of the overnight storm and thousands of customers are without electricity.

The storm has calmed down in the northern half of the province, but a large swath of the eastern and southeastern regions including Regina, Moose Jaw and Indian Head are still under a blizzard warning.

Repair crews were not able to restore power in some areas affected by the blizzard due to impassable roads and high winds. According to SaskPower, at least 2,642 people in the following communities remained without power last night:

Around 2,110 customers in the area west of Melfort, including St. Brieux, Kinistino and James Smith Cree Nation;

Around 200 customers in the Antelope Lake, Rush Lake and Herbert areas;

Around 200 customers in the Broadview and Ochapowace area;

87 customers in Regina;

45 customers in the Town of Neudorf;

Part of the town of Eastend.

SaskPower believes that additional "smaller pockets of customers" might also have been affected.

The blizzard and winter storm conditions left some people in Saskatchewan without power overnight. SaskPower is trying to deal with several unplanned (red) power outages particularly in north-central as well as southwestern Saskatchewan. (SaskPower)

"SaskPower thanks customers for their patience," said the Crown corporation in its email.

"Repairs will resume in the morning as soon as they can be carried out safely."

10:26 PM: Update- Outage reported in REGINA- Dominion Heights area. Crew found burnt riser and due to safety reasons they will cease work for the night and will continue making repairs as soon as weather condition improves. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

Fewer regions in Saskatchewan are under a public weather alert Wednesday morning compared to the previous day, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Several areas in Saskatchewan remained under a wind, blizzard, or winter storm warning Wednesday morning. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

In Regina, Environment and Climate Change Canada warned residents in the city of poor visibility and wind gusting up to 90 km/h.

"These extreme conditions are expected to improve this morning," said Environment and Climate Change Canada on its website.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility."

Regina school buses cancelled

Due to the weather, all Regina Public Schools (RPS) buses as well as light transportation have been cancelled for Wednesday.

School will remain open though, RPS said in an email.

Parents are reminded to contact the school if their child stays at home.

RPS expects transportation to resume normally on Thursday, the school division said.

Many highways still with poor visibility

Several highways and roads around Regina were closed Wednesday morning due to the weather, according to Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline.

Parts of the TransCanada including Highway 1 from Regina to Balgonie and the Regina Bypass remained closed Wenesday morning because of icy conditions.

Travel was also not recommended in several areas of the province, particularly in central and northwestern Saskatchewan.