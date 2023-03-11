Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Blizzard hits southeastern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued blizzard and snowfall warnings across southern Saskatchewan for Saturday as a winter storm continues to pummel the region.

Regina now under a blowing snow advisory: Environment Canada

CBC News ·
A truck is barely visible as it drives through heavy snow in blizzard.
A file photo shows a blizzard in Regina. Blizzard warnings remain in effect for some parts of southeastern Saskatchewan Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada says. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

Weather warnings and advisories are in effect across southeastern Saskatchewan for Saturday, Environment Canada says.

As of 11:30  a.m., Regina and the Fort Qu'appelle region were under a blowing snow advisory. The national weather agency had both areas under a blizzard warning earlier in the day.

"The majority of snow has now fallen in the Regina area and blizzard conditions are no longer expected," an Environment Canada news release stated. 

"However, snow and blowing snow will continue to make travel hazardous in open areas well into the afternoon."

Blizzard warnings continue in some parts of southeastern Saskatchewan, including Estevan and Weyburn. 

A map of Saskatchewan shows the southern area of the province coloured in bright red, indicating weather warnings.
The areas in red were under Environment Canada blizzard or snowfall warnings as of Saturday morning. The grey area, which includes Regina, was under a blowing snow advisory. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Snowfall warnings also continue in some other regions of southern Saskatchewan, including Moose Jaw. Snowfall is expected to ease later Saturday as a low-pressure system continues to track eastward. 

Winter driving conditions and reduced visibility warnings are in effect throughout the region.

Parts of Highway 1 were closed as of Saturday morning, including the section between Moose Jaw and Regina and the Regina bypass, according to the province's Highway Hotline.

"Saskatchewan RCMP has received multiple reports of non-fatal collisions along these highways and are working hard to respond," a RCMP news release stated. 

Several other highways are closed in southeastern Saskatchewan near Estevan. Travel is not recommended in areas southeast of Moose Jaw.

You can stay up to date with the storm conditions by checking Environment Canada's public weather alerts for Saskatchewan and by looking at Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline.

A map shows roads affected by a winter storm in Saskatchewan.
Red lines on this map show closed roads, while white indicates roads where travel is not recommended. The yellow lines indicate winter conditions, and dotted lines mean poor visibility. (Government of Saskatchewan Highway Hotline)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now