Blizzard hits southeastern Saskatchewan

Weather warnings and advisories are in effect across southeastern Saskatchewan for Saturday, Environment Canada says.

As of 11:30 a.m., Regina and the Fort Qu'appelle region were under a blowing snow advisory. The national weather agency had both areas under a blizzard warning earlier in the day.

"The majority of snow has now fallen in the Regina area and blizzard conditions are no longer expected," an Environment Canada news release stated.

"However, snow and blowing snow will continue to make travel hazardous in open areas well into the afternoon."

Blizzard warnings continue in some parts of southeastern Saskatchewan, including Estevan and Weyburn.

The areas in red were under Environment Canada blizzard or snowfall warnings as of Saturday morning. The grey area, which includes Regina, was under a blowing snow advisory. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Snowfall warnings also continue in some other regions of southern Saskatchewan, including Moose Jaw. Snowfall is expected to ease later Saturday as a low-pressure system continues to track eastward.

Winter driving conditions and reduced visibility warnings are in effect throughout the region.

Parts of Highway 1 were closed as of Saturday morning, including the section between Moose Jaw and Regina and the Regina bypass, according to the province's Highway Hotline.

"Saskatchewan RCMP has received multiple reports of non-fatal collisions along these highways and are working hard to respond," a RCMP news release stated.

RFPS, EMS and RCMP on scene of a major collision on the Regina Bypass between Hwy 33 and Hwy 6 involving multiple semi trailers. One person extricated and transported to hospital. Please stay off the highways and obey all road closures during the storm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/cUbtFk6Szm">pic.twitter.com/cUbtFk6Szm</a> —@Regina_Fire

Several other highways are closed in southeastern Saskatchewan near Estevan. Travel is not recommended in areas southeast of Moose Jaw.

You can stay up to date with the storm conditions by checking Environment Canada's public weather alerts for Saskatchewan and by looking at Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline .