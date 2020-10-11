Blaine Lake RCMP searching for someone who stole poisoned steaks

Someone who robbed a home in Blaine Lake may not want to eat the steaks they stole, RCMP say.

Blaine Lake RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a home near Wingard Ferry Road around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Among the stolen items though, are six poisoned steaks that were stored in a freezer outside the home.

The steaks were poisoned as an animal control measure, an RCMP news release said, adding the meat could seriously harm or kill someone who eats it.

Initial investigations showed that many other household items were taken between Sept 29 and Oct. 3, police believe.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Blaine Lake RCMP at 306-497-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.