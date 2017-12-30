Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Blaine Katz in Regina ambush

Blaine Katz was ambushed, stabbed in the back and left to die in the summer of 2017, according to the agreed statement of facts presented at the Court of Queen's Bench Tuesday.

Steven Paul St. Pierre, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accepted responsibility for delivering the fatal stab wound.

Katz, 39, was supposed to be meeting a woman at an apartment on the 2100 block of Cornwall Street. Court heard she had offered sexual services in lieu of a drug debt she owed him.

"Mr. Katz was unaware he was walking into a trap," co-Crown prosecutor Adam Breker told the court.

Court heard that St.Pierre's co-accused, who has yet to be tried, told the woman he had been given bad dope by Katz. Court heard the co-accused hatched a plan to attack and rob Katz at the apartment — and he wanted St. Pierre to come along as the muscle.

St. Pierre accepted an offer of cocaine in exchange for his intimidation.

The two men waited in another apartment suite until Katz showed up, they they attacked him.

Katz tried to escape, but St.Pierre grabbed him and stabbed him in the back. The two men fled. St.Pierre was arrested for murder the next day.

​St. Pierre's lawyer Merv Shaw asked the judge to sentence St. Pierre to eight to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter, whereas the Crown asked for 15 years in prison, less time served on remand.

Justice Fred Kovach has reserved his decision for July 3.

'A huge hole in my heart'

​"What hurts me most is to know my son died alone, in a pool of blood, ​on a stairway, leaving a hand print on the wall," said his mother Evelyn Katz as she read her victim impact statement.

"I wasn't there to hold him and to say goodbye."

The autopsy showed the knife pierced Katz's aorta. The wound measured 2.5 centimetres across and 10.5 centimetres deep.

Evelyn said her son didn't deserve to be stabbed in the back "viciously and defenceless."

Weeping, she recounted a childhood ritual during which she and Katz would argue about who loved the other more.

"​I would say I love you up to the sky, and he would say I love you past the sky."

She noted Katz would never see his own two children grow up.

His teenage daughter wrote about missing his big smile, their games of mini-sticks and how he used to hide notes in her school lunches.

"The list can go on, but most important I miss him," she said. "He always made time for me."

In his absence, she wears his hoodie on Father's Day and his birthday.

"You don't know how hard that was to tell my grandson that he was never going to see his dad again," Evelyn said, sobbing.

She said this has left a huge hole in their family and her heart. She longs to hear Katz say "What's up, Mama Bear?"

"I will never recover from this, as long as I live."

Eleven victim impact statements were submitted by family members to the judge, detailing a wide array of grief and anguished. His sister said she has been robbed of seeing Katz "rise above his demons."

St. Pierre apologizes to family

St.Pierre addressed the family in the courtroom and said he wanted to use this as a chance to turn his life around.

"The addictions in my family has been going on for a long time years, I just want to end it," he said.

Shaw told the court St. Pierre had an unstable, dysfunctional childhood shaped by violence and addiction — particularly by his father.

He said St. Pierre was on the end of a 10-day meth bender when he was offered the cocaine to help the co-accused.

Shaw said St. Pierre was "on the run" with no place to go and no resources — so when he was offered cocaine, "that sealed the deal."