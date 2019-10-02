Man who arranged fatal stabbing in Regina guilty of manslaughter

Gerald McDormand, a man who arranged an assault that resulted in a fatal stabbing two years ago, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Blaine Katz was stabbed in the back by Steven Paul St. Pierre on the 2100 block of Cornwall Street in Regina on Aug. 12, 2017.

Court heard the motive for the surprise attack was due to a disagreement over bad drugs or a drug debt.

McDormand, 46, was put on trial in September. The judge delivered the decision Wednesday at the Court of Queen's Bench.

McDormand, even if he was not the one who plunged the knife into Katz's body, was still guilty of manslaughter for arranging the events that led to Katz's death, the judge ruled.

St. Pierre pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and was given a 12.5-year sentence.

Lawyers will present their sentencing arguments on Oct. 10 in Regina.