Black Lives Matter Solidarity rally planned in Regina Tuesday

Regina residents will be taking to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Tuesday to show solidarity for Black Lives Matter.

Protests continue throughout the United States after George Floyd — an unarmed black man — died after a police officer knelt on his neck for a number of minutes.

Protests also spread throughout Canada, including one in Montreal and Halifax. Organizers in Saskatchewan say racism is a problem here as well.

"A lot of people here think that Canada isn't racist," Faith Olanipekun said. "So it's important for us to come out, voice our concerns and let people know that we are suffering in Canada just as much as people in the US are suffering."

Olanipekun is a University of Regina graduate and black activist. She is one of the organizers for an "emergency solidarity rally" in Regina on Tuesday for the black lives lost in the United States and in Canada.

"I want people to know that we cannot be silenced," she said.

Olanipekun said many people come to Canada for opportunities and to be safe but there is bias and discrimination when they arrive.

"We want people to identify and understand that this is happening to us and we need to all be united and stand up for each other because we all bleed the same blood at the end of the day," she said.

Olanipekun said she has faced discrimination herself in Canada. She said people told her to go back to where she is from, she's had to change her last name to get job interviews and more.

"Little things like that add up and it really causes a strain on mental health for black people in Regina, in Canada," Olanipekun said. "We're just bringing a focus to that."

Demonstrators on Spring Garden Road in Halifax raised their fists to protest the death of George Floyd, June 1, 2020. (Brian Daly/CBC)

"This is happening, this is real, and we are frustrated and we want something to change."

Olanipekun said she wants Caucasian people to be allies, call their MLAs, amplify black voices, stand up against micro-aggressions and discrimination, and add their voices to the calls against systemic racism.

Olanipekun said the reaction to the rally today gives her hope.

"The response to this event has been amazing," she said. "It's amazing to see people coming out to support — And we want that to continue even after this is over."

"If we all come together as one, I think we can definitely change a lot of things."

Saskatoon police, Sask. Roughriders join calls

The Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatchewan Roughriders are adding their voices to the calls for equality of all peoples following the George Floyd protests.

"We were left feeling shocked and appalled at the events on May 25th that led to the death of George Floyd," the Saskatoon Police Service said on social media.

"The action, and inaction, of the police officers involved was unacceptable, but we offer today that they are not representative of the policing profession as a whole."

The SPS said officers are held to a higher standard and should hold their core values of honesty, integrity, compassion, fairness, respect, and more during each interaction.

The SPS said it has people helping guide them as they develop and deepen relationships with the diverse Saskatoon community but that the work is not done.

"We are committed to maintaining and enhancing the strong community support that is necessary for a safe, secure, and healthy community," the police service said.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also put out a post, it said the community, team and fanbase is diverse.

"We grieve with you over these overt acts of racism and injustice," The Roughriders said. "No one should live in fear because of the colour of their skin."