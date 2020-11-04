Skip to Main Content
Black Lake man arrested, charged with second-degree murder following Sunday incident
Black Lake man arrested, charged with second-degree murder following Sunday incident

Black Lake RCMP were told about a shooting at a residence in the community at 8 a.m. on Sunday. A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital in Stony Rapids with injuries, and died shortly after.

Jimmy Vince Robillard, 43, appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning

Black Lake RCMP were told about a shooting at a residence in the community at 8 a.m. on Sunday. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

A murder charge has been laid in the death of a man from Black Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

Black Lake RCMP were told about a shooting at a residence in the community at 8 a.m. on Sunday. A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital in Stony Rapids with injuries, and died shortly after.

Another Black Lake man was arrested by RCMP at the scene and a gun was seized.

Jimmy Vince Robillard, 43, appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not released the name of the victim. The victim's family has been notified 

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing. 

