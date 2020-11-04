Black Lake man arrested, charged with second-degree murder following Sunday incident

A murder charge has been laid in the death of a man from Black Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

Black Lake RCMP were told about a shooting at a residence in the community at 8 a.m. on Sunday. A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital in Stony Rapids with injuries, and died shortly after.

Another Black Lake man was arrested by RCMP at the scene and a gun was seized.

Jimmy Vince Robillard, 43, appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not released the name of the victim. The victim's family has been notified

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

