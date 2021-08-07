Black Lake Denesuline First Nation mourns loss of Chief Archie Robillard

A community in Saskatchewan's far north is mourning the loss of its leader.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations announced Saturday morning that Black Lake Denesuline First Nation Chief Archie Robillard died on Thursday. He was 60 years old.

Through a news release from the federation, Robillard's family said he will be remembered for his hard-working nature and desire to better his community.

"He only wanted what was best for everyone and treated everyone he knew with respect and equality," said Simona Fern, Robillard's niece.

"He didn't have much but he would always help and support those in need."

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron agreed.

"[Robillard] was a respected leader and a well-known hunter and fisherman, who would always make a point of delivering his harvest to the elders in his community, making sure they were always provided for," Cameron said.

"Chief Robillard will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by many."

Black Lake First Nation is a Dene community located roughly 660 kilometres north of Prince Albert.