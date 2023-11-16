How to find great deals and avoid needless spending on Black Friday
Shopping frenzy and marketing mayhem is taking over malls, email inboxes and online shopping sites. But how can you stick to finding the deals you want and avoid getting sucked into buying things you don’t need? The Deal Diva has some tips to help you navigate.
The holiday shopping season has begun and it can be overwhelming
Black Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday spending season, but you don't need to wait until the actual day to score all those great deals.
The marketing engines are in high gear already and they won't let up until Cyber Monday. So if you are doing your holiday shopping or looking to replace some household necessities, now is the time.
Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Peter Mills about how you can score great deals leading up to Black Friday — and avoid being sucked into the marketing frenzy.
