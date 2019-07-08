New-look Gainer ditches the green 'contact lenses'

Saskatchewan Roughriders' beloved mascot Gainer the Gopher is looking more like his old self following his second makeover in a week.

Gainer showed off his first new look at the team's home opener on July 1st, but many Saskatchewan fans were unhappy with the visible changes to the gopher's appearance, especially his eyes.

Gainer's green eyes were contact lenses and the familiar black eyes are his real eyes. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press)

Ahead of kick off against Calgary on Saturday, the Riders posted a video on social media showing Gainer in the locker-room, where he took his short-lived green contact lenses and threw them into the garbage.

Gainer Gopher greets the crowd during first half CFL action between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Calgary Stampeders, in Regina on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Matt Smith/The Canadian Press)

He then headed to the field with black eyes similar to his original look.

Gainer IS Game Ready.🍉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsOurGopher?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsOurGopher</a> <a href="https://t.co/lxSJIfHCFt">pic.twitter.com/lxSJIfHCFt</a> —@sskroughriders

Much better 👍🏻👌🏻 <a href="https://t.co/c8kg2SDhnm">pic.twitter.com/c8kg2SDhnm</a> —@doordonot1971

Rider Fans: “BRING BACK OLD GAINER!!!!!!”<br><br>Riders: “His eyes aren’t green anymore”<br><br>Rider Fans: ... <a href="https://t.co/qS6HBepNZE">pic.twitter.com/qS6HBepNZE</a> —@PoorNamelessBoy

The Stampeders went on to defeat the Roughriders 37-10 at Mosaic Stadium. The Riders have a 1-3 record through the first four games of the season.