New-look Gainer ditches the green 'contact lenses'
Gainer's strikingly green eyes drew much attention from the masses
Saskatchewan Roughriders' beloved mascot Gainer the Gopher is looking more like his old self following his second makeover in a week.
Gainer showed off his first new look at the team's home opener on July 1st, but many Saskatchewan fans were unhappy with the visible changes to the gopher's appearance, especially his eyes.
Ahead of kick off against Calgary on Saturday, the Riders posted a video on social media showing Gainer in the locker-room, where he took his short-lived green contact lenses and threw them into the garbage.
He then headed to the field with black eyes similar to his original look.
Gainer IS Game Ready.🍉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsOurGopher?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsOurGopher</a> <a href="https://t.co/lxSJIfHCFt">pic.twitter.com/lxSJIfHCFt</a>—@sskroughriders
Much better 👍🏻👌🏻 <a href="https://t.co/c8kg2SDhnm">pic.twitter.com/c8kg2SDhnm</a>—@doordonot1971
Rider Fans: “BRING BACK OLD GAINER!!!!!!”<br><br>Riders: “His eyes aren’t green anymore”<br><br>Rider Fans: ... <a href="https://t.co/qS6HBepNZE">pic.twitter.com/qS6HBepNZE</a>—@PoorNamelessBoy
The Stampeders went on to defeat the Roughriders 37-10 at Mosaic Stadium. The Riders have a 1-3 record through the first four games of the season.
Comments
