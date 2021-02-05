Young Regina creatives say Black identity integral to their work

Over the course of Black History Month, we are hoping to learn more about the rich dynamics of the Black experience in Regina through the stories of people from different backgrounds and professions.

Regina is experiencing a burgeoning wave of experimental and urban musicians, and a rise in visual storytellers, with a plethora of young Black talent leading the way. Many of these creators are forging a new path in their field without much of a blueprint to follow, as few Black people have occupied these spaces in Saskatchewan's capital city before.

Take 27-year-old Janielle Ogilvie, a Black female graphic designer who isn't sure if she's ever "seen anybody else like me" in her field here.

Ogilvie has made her identity as a Black creative an integral element of her work.

"Personally, I would like to identify as a Black creator," Ogilvie said. "A lot of people reach out to me because they want to see a diverse vision. They want to work with someone who has experienced certain things, and that's where I come in with my experience as a Black person."

Janielle Ogilvie says her identity is central to her work. (Submitted by Janielle Oglivie)

Not only is this reflected in the type of art Ogilvie creates, but also in the purpose for which she creates it.

"I'm doing a lot of things for the Black community. I get a lot of people reaching out to me in regards to making something for causes like Black Lives Matter," she said.

Ogilvie also joined the board of directors at CJTR, the local community radio station, in September 2019. This brought a number of job opportunities her way.

Ogilvie has created designs for many Black focal projects, including this piece for the local radio station, CJTR. (Submitted by Janielle Oglivie)

"I've been able to collaborate with a lot of other artists that way, meet new people, and managed to get a full-time job doing graphic designing as well," she said.

With her passions for music, art and her community, Ogilvie hopes to do more work focused in these areas moving forward.

'I am Black first before I am an artist'

Like Ogilvie, 23-year-old hip-hop artist Oboise identifies as a Black creator.

"I am Black first before I am an artist. My experiences inspire what I put into my music," he said.

Musician Oboise enjoys collaborating with other creatives and experimenting with various genres. (Reggiment Media)

His song "Listen Up" arguably reveals the most about the musician's life as a Black man.

"I wrote that song to touch on life in general and after many instances of seeing what people from the Black community are forced to deal with," Oboise said. "After having racial slurs thrown at me and seeing people being killed for their skin colour, I couldn't sit by and not speak on it."

Oboise moved to Regina from Calgary five years ago, and it's then that he started making music. At the time, he didn't know many people in the biz and set about making his own mark.

"I believe I'm one of the few artists who is incredibly versatile and I do it well," Oboise said. "When I create, it stems from weeks or months of studying certain genres and artists. I don't seek to make music that is trending or to pose as someone I'm not."

The rapper has been consistent and relentless in his pursuit of a music career. He has released six major singles, five EPs, and two full-length albums in the span of four years.

Oboise also quickly became the go-to rapper for collaborations in Regina. Last year alone, he was featured on three major records from the city's contemporary music scene: Up and Away by Rooky, Slippin' by TOVA, and Online by D4WN.

Oboise has tackled a variety of genres over the years. His most recent E.P., "Feels Like A Sunday," finds the rapper tackling gospel rap and sharing a vulnerable side of his artistry. He said he consciously worked with another Black artist on the track because he knew he "needed someone with a soulful voice and seeing as soul music originated in the African American community, I knew I needed a strong powerful Black voice."

But Oboise said he does not exclusively collaborate with Black musicians.

"I work with artists based on their skill and what they bring to the table."

With over 150,000 streams and 31,000 views on YouTube, Oboise still believes that his greatest accomplishment as a musician is being able to create art that people can relate to.

"When people tell you that your music has inspired them to start their own music and create a better relationship with their parents — that means a lot more than exposure can mean."