Man's body recovered in Bittern Lake after going overboard

RCMP say a man's body was found in Bittern Lake, Sask. after going overboard last Saturday.

The man's body was found at about 11:30 a.m. CST on Thursday in Bittern Lake, about 105 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

The RCMP thanked locals, family members, searchers and organizations for helping with the search.

RCMP said the man went overboard at roughly 3 p.m. CST on August 15.

The report said a boat was carrying eight people when a woman was swept overboard by a wave. The 23-year-old man jumped into the water after her.

RCMP said the woman resurfaced, but the man didn't. The boat began taking on water and the women and other boaters swam to shore safely.

The man's family, community members, RCMP, the Prince Albert Grand Council, STARS Air Ambulance, CASARA and the Grandmother's Bay Recovery Team helped in the search.