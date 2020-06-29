Bison on the loose near Dalmeny, Sask.

There are about three to five bison at large in the Dalmeny, Sask., area and police are warning the public to stay away if the animals are spotted.

Dalmeny police Const. Scott Spelawinski said 52 bison escaped a farm in the area last night after the fence had been cut.

As of early Monday morning, seven had been caught and returned to the property. One bison died after being returned, likely from exhaustion, Spelawinski said.

The majority have been located and herded into small groups on neighbouring properties.

"They don't herd like cattle, they only move when they want to, so it's a little bit harder to get the cattle back onto a truck," Spelawinski said.

Dalmeny is about 25 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

People are asked to call Dalmeny Police or Corman Park Police if the see the remaining three to five bison that are unaccounted for.

Spelawinski said he suspects the fence being cut was an act of vandalism but said the investigation will fall to the RCMP and Corman Park Police.