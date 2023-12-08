Content
Bison return to Métis Nation-Saskatchewan lands around Batoche, Sask.

Bison are roaming again near Batoche, Sask., after the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan signed a memorandum of understanding with Parks Canada to transfer 25 of the animals from Grasslands National Park.

25 bison moved from Grasslands National Park after deal

CBC News ·
Bison roam in a field.
These bison have successfully been transferred to Batoche from Grasslands National Park in southwestern Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Métis Nation-Saskatchewan)

Bison are once again roaming the lands around Batoche, Sask., after an agreement between the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) and Parks Canada.

Last year, MN-S signed a memorandum of understanding with the federal agency to transfer 25 bison from Grasslands National Park, in southwestern Saskatchewan, to establish a new herd on MN–S lands near Batoche National Historic Site north of Saskatoon.

The bison were successfully transferred this week.

Eventually, they will roam on a portion of 690 hectares of land transferred from Parks Canada to MN–S last July.

A herd of bison roam in a snowy, grassy field.
It was announced on Dec. 8, 2023, that 25 plains bison were successfully transferred from Grasslands National Park, pictured, to Métis Nation–Saskatchewan land. (Submitted by Parks Canada)
Many bison stand or sit in a snowy grass field.
A bison herd roams in Grasslands National Park. Some of them will eventually roam on 690 hectares of land transferred to the Métis people of Saskatchewan last July. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

The return of the bison holds "enormous cultural significance" to Métis people, said the MN-S, which represents Métis citizens in Saskatchewan.

Hunting bison in the early days of the fur trade "allowed Métis people to develop land-based skills that are in practice today for many Métis families and provide economic stability," MN-S said.

A woman with a toque and rubber gloves checks over a bison.
A Parks Canada employee checks over a bison at a handling facility before it is transferred. (Submitted by Parks Canada)
A bison's head is seen being inspected by an employee in a handling facility.
A bison is inspected by an employee before it is transferred north. (Submitted by Parks Canada)
Bison are standing within metal gates.
Several bison stand in a handling facility. (Submitted by Heather Olson/Parks Canada)

MN-S vice-president Michelle LeClair said the hope is for the herd to grow to 150 bison, which can then be used for food and educational purposes.

"Our youth will see a tangible demonstration of Métis tradition and values as our Elders help provide invaluable land-based education. Together, we will bear witness to the growth of the herd as it reclaims the land and allows our Métis Nation government to explore the opportunities presented to us," LeClair said in a news release.

Batoche, founded in 1872 by a Métis merchant, has "deep cultural, spiritual and historic significance" for Métis people in Saskatchewan, the federal government said in a statement announcing the agreement earlier this year.

A bison stands in a field with its herd.
A bison stands in a field at Grasslands National Park. (Submitted by Parks Canada)
A bison herd graze in a snowy, grassy field.
These bison, pictured at Grasslands National Park, were transferred to establish a new herd on Métis Nation–Saskatchewan land near the Batoche National Historic Site north of Saskatoon. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

The area was where, in May 1885, Métis leaders Louis Riel, Gabriel Dumont and a Métis provisional government made their last stand against armed federal government forces.

The Grasslands bison herd, which was established in 2005, has grown to 400 to 500 animals, and can now be used to establish new herds, according to Parks Canada.

