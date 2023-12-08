Bison return to Métis Nation-Saskatchewan lands around Batoche, Sask.

Bison are once again roaming the lands around Batoche, Sask., after an agreement between the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) and Parks Canada.

Last year, MN-S signed a memorandum of understanding with the federal agency to transfer 25 bison from Grasslands National Park, in southwestern Saskatchewan, to establish a new herd on MN–S lands near Batoche National Historic Site north of Saskatoon.

The bison were successfully transferred this week.

Eventually, they will roam on a portion of 690 hectares of land transferred from Parks Canada to MN–S last July.

It was announced on Dec. 8, 2023, that 25 plains bison were successfully transferred from Grasslands National Park to Métis Nation–Saskatchewan land.

The return of the bison holds "enormous cultural significance" to Métis people, said the MN-S, which represents Métis citizens in Saskatchewan.

Hunting bison in the early days of the fur trade "allowed Métis people to develop land-based skills that are in practice today for many Métis families and provide economic stability," MN-S said.

A Parks Canada employee checks over a bison at a handling facility before it is transferred.

MN-S vice-president Michelle LeClair said the hope is for the herd to grow to 150 bison, which can then be used for food and educational purposes.

"Our youth will see a tangible demonstration of Métis tradition and values as our Elders help provide invaluable land-based education. Together, we will bear witness to the growth of the herd as it reclaims the land and allows our Métis Nation government to explore the opportunities presented to us," LeClair said in a news release.

Batoche, founded in 1872 by a Métis merchant, has "deep cultural, spiritual and historic significance" for Métis people in Saskatchewan, the federal government said in a statement announcing the agreement earlier this year.

These bison were transferred to establish a new herd on Métis Nation–Saskatchewan land near the Batoche National Historic Site north of Saskatoon.

The area was where, in May 1885, Métis leaders Louis Riel, Gabriel Dumont and a Métis provisional government made their last stand against armed federal government forces.

The Grasslands bison herd, which was established in 2005, has grown to 400 to 500 animals, and can now be used to establish new herds, according to Parks Canada.