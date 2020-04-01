Acts of kindness help kids celebrate birthdays during pandemic

First responders in Saskatchewan are making sure children's birthdays can still be happy during a pandemic.

Lexi Leis celebrated her ninth birthday on Monday in Regina and got quite the surprise.

Local police officers, firefighters and paramedics all stopped by to wish her a happy birthday.

"It was special," said Lexi's mother, Amanda Watson. "This potentially could have been an awful day for her because, you know, not being able have a birthday party, not being able to have family over, and it turned out she's never going to forget her ninth birthday."

Watson asked neighbours and friends to organize a scavenger hunt in which Lexi could look for birthday wishes in windows and hearts hidden in yards.

It was Lexi's grandmother who organized the surprise birthday drive-bys by first responders.

Regina Police Service surprises a girl on her birthday. 0:22

The Regina Police Service said that it doesn't have the resources to reach out to every child during their birthday, but two patrol vehicles happened to be nearby Lexi's home.

Firefighters responding to more than just emergencies

Warman Fire Rescue started adding birthday wishes to their daily duties during the pandemic.

The volunteer service is lead by Chief Russ Austin. He said a member got the idea from their Texas counterparts.

"These poor kiddos, a lot of them, don't even understand why their birthday is cancelled or why people can't come over, they don't get the whole thing," Austin said. "Anything we can do to give a little light for these kiddos is kind of our mandate."

The fire department had made gift bags for children for an open house scheduled for next month, but decided to use them now to spread joy. They are filled with a birthday card, stickers, activity books and a plastic fire helmet.

Warman Fire Rescue has prepared birthday gift bags for children that they are delivering to them during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Warman Fire Rescue/Facebook)

When a birthday call comes in, a crew of about three pulls up to the child's home, drops off the gift bag by the front door, then gives air high fives and birthday wishes from the firetruck.

"The reaction we get from the kiddos is pretty special and and the reaction from the parents was even more so," said Austin.

He recounted one call where a woman was in tears listening to the firefighters sing Happy Birthday to two siblings. When Austin asked her is she needed help, she said they were singing to her grandchildren, who she hadn't been able to see during the pandemic.

"I wanted to go and give her a hug but that's really not in the cards right now," Austin said.

So grateful to <a href="https://twitter.com/WarmanFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WarmanFire</a> for helping us celebrate my son’s 5th birthday while we are in self-isolation. <a href="https://t.co/jq7dACDqRg">pic.twitter.com/jq7dACDqRg</a> —@GFMathiason

The fire department has responded to about 30 birthdays and plans on attending 70 more before the end of April. People can request a birthday shout out on Facebook as long as it is for someone 12 years and under.

The Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department helped Nora celebrate her sixth birthday. (Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Austin said about 13 other fire departments in the province have been inspired. He has shared details with them on how he prepares the gift bags.

"That's why people become volunteer firefighters is they want to help others," said Austin.

Child counselor turned performer

Saskatoon's Brett Williams has been dressed in a colourful costume made of hoola-hoops and pool noodles, doing somersaults and animal impressions for children, all for free.

Brett Williams decided to provide entertainment to children on evenings and weekends to help spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brett Williams/submitted)

He posted his services on Kijiji and can be hired by parents for their kid's birthdays or just to help entertain them during the pandemic.

Williams came up with the idea after starting to work from home. He is a child counselor and now does video calls with clients rather than meeting in person.

"In consultation with my friends and family members of kids, and hearing about their struggles to keep their kids entertained, I thought I could help out with that," said Williams.

"I also am an extrovert. I need social connection myself and I've been struggling with the all the self isolation stuff. I also have depression and so I know I need social connections for my own mental wellness."

He has done about a dozens performances in Saskatoon and nearby small towns.

Moose Jaw Parades

Moose Jaw residents are getting birthday wishes in the form of car horns honking.

Inspired by birthday parades happening across Canada, Jody Chell and Krista Antal started the Moose Jaw Birthday Parade Facebook page.

People decorate their vehicles in balloons and streamers and parade down the street. Nobody leaves their vehicle or home, making it a safe way to celebrate, Chell said.

People have decorated their cars to hold birthday parades during COVID-19 pandemic. (Jody Chell/Facebook)

The thought of a teenager or child not being able to celebrate a milestone was heartbreaking to Chell, but she said they aren't just helping adolescents celebrate.

On Monday, Chell and others wished a woman at a seniors home a happy 88th birthday.

"I really enjoy just watching the smiles, and the one thing that we noticed is when people hear us honking, it's not just the birthday person that's looking out the window or standing on their lawn, we've been thanked so many times for just giving people a reason to smile right now," said Chell.

Jody Chell dresses herself and her car up for a birthday parade. (Jody Chell/Facebook)

Birthday wishes

Wendy Wiest set up a wishing well on the front lawn of 215 Coldwell Road in Regina after collecting pennies for more than 50 years.

After dealing with health issues, she wanted to spread luck to others.

People are invited to pick up a penny off her front lawn and make their wish in her well.

If their wish comes true, Wiest wants people to contact her and she'll log if in her wish book.

She says she has 53 logged so far.

"It's a place to give hope," Wiest said.