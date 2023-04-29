Sask. RCMP searching for man, 19, after youth seriously injured in Birch Narrows Dene Nation assault

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a man accused in an assault that left a boy on Birch Narrows Dene Nation seriously injured.

Christian Desjardin, 19, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, uttering threats and breach of a conditional sentence order.

Officers were called around 2:15 p.m. with a report of a serious assault on the northwestern Saskatchewan First Nation.

Their investigation determined a male youth was assaulted by a man armed with a knife, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

The youth was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious, police said. They did not provide the age of the victim.

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding Desjardin, but warn that he should not be approached.

They are unsure of his location, but believe he could be in a wooded area around Birch Narrows. He's also known to visit Saskatoon and Prince Albert, RCMP said.

He is described as about five feet, six inches tall and about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has an upside-down cross tattoo on the middle of his forehead, tattooed lettering under his left eye and letters on his right knuckles.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweater, black pants and white Adidas shoes with black stripes.

Police are asking for anyone with information about his location or who spots him to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.