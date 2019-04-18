Senate committee public hearings on Bill C-48's oil tanker ban coming to Regina

A Senate committee will bring its public hearings on the Trudeau government's tanker ban bill to Regina Wednesday morning.

Bill C-48 would prohibit tankers carrying more than 12,500 metric tonnes of oil from docking along B.C.'s north coast, an area that stretches from the northern tip of Vancouver Island to the Alaska border.

The bill's passage through the House of Commons was celebrated by environmentalists, who said it will help keep the coast safe from oil spills.

But Bill C-48 has been met with staunch opposition from Saskatchewan and Alberta's government. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has called on the federal government to walk back Bill C-48, which he has called "the no more tankers bill."

The premier called on the federal government to find a way to get goods to market by road, rail or pipeline.

The Senate's Transport and Communications Committee was in Edmonton for a public hearing Tuesday. Earlier this month, the committee travelled to B.C.

Andrew Leach is an associate professor at the University of Alberta's school of business and was one of about 15 people who planned to present to committee Tuesday in Edmonton.

Leach expected to hear a mix of perspectives from experts with a broad range of specializations, he said before Tuesday's public hearing.

"From my perspective, you know, Senate hearings are often more about 'let's give this bill a proper airing,' ask the difficult questions, and … usually I think a little bit less about partisan point scoring and sound bites," said Leach, whose research interests include environmental and energy economics.

An oil tanker anchors at the terminus to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby, B.C. (Chris Corday/CBC)

Part of his testimony would focus on marine protected areas, he said.

"One of the things this legislation doesn't do is … if you're environmentally concerned, it doesn't open up the possibility to say, 'You know, this is a new class of marine exclusion that we could apply somewhere else,'" he said.

"If we're going to have a new class of marine protected area or a class of cargo exclusions for marine-protected areas, it seems maybe that we should have a more formalized process for this, as opposed to a specific piece of legislation that focuses on one specific region."

Bill limits options for future projects

Bill C-48 wouldn't affect any proposed pipeline or natural gas projects currently underway, Leach said.

"What it does do … is it takes away that potential future option value," he said.

For example, Leach said it would be near impossible for the National Energy Board to approve a new version of Enbridge's Northern Gateway Pipeline if Bill C-48 becomes law.

Bill C-48 was introduced after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet vetoed Northern Gateway — a project that would have carried crude from Alberta through northern B.C. to a tanker terminal in Kitimat for export to Asia.

Bill C-48 and Bill C-69 are both going in the wrong direction at the wrong time. - Mac Van Wielingen , ARC Financial Corp.

Mac Van Wielingen, founder and partner of private equity firm ARC Financial Corp., said he planned to use his testimony Tuesday to provide context about Canada's energy sector, which he said is in a "meltdown."

"A lot of people, particularly in different parts of Canada, don't really appreciate how significant, how large the oil and gas sector is and how important it is to the Canadian economy," he said.

Bill C-48 is a moratorium on new ports in northern B.C., which would move Canadian energy products to international markets, Van Wielingen said.

He wants the bill to be thrown out entirely.

"This isn't just about tinkering," he said. "Bill C-48 and Bill C-69 are both going in the wrong direction at the wrong time."

Wednesday's public hearing in Regina begins at 9 a.m. CST at The Hotel Saskatchewan.