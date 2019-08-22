Biggar ER is closed 2 days a week, health authority says

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has announced that the emergency room in Biggar is closed two days a week.

There's no emergency department services at Biggar and District Health Centre from Wednesday at 8 a.m. CST until Friday at 8 a.m. each week.

Effective as of yesterday, these hour changes were reportedly made because there's not enough doctors at the centre to support a full seven days a week. The SHA said no other health services at the centre will be affected by the change.

These changes are temporary, and the SHA said they're working closely with the local physician group and community stakeholders on physician recruitment for Biggar.

Updates will be available periodically on when the regular ER hours will be restored.

Ambulance services will still be available in the area to initiate treatment and transport patients to the appropriate facility during the emergency room's off hours.