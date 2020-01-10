Big River RCMP searching for missing man
Big River RCMP are looking for 36-year-old Richard Netmaker, who hasn't been seen since Jan. 6.
36-year-old Richard Netmaker was last seen Jan. 6
Big River RCMP are looking for 36-year-old Richard Netmaker, who hasn't been seen since Jan. 6.
Netmaker was last seen in an isolated area around 5 kilometres northwest of Big River First Nation. Police say he may have been assaulted and may need medical attention. He also may not have a coat.
Searches for Netmaker have turned up nothing. Police say he may have caught a ride with someone and might not be in the Big River area anymore.
Richard Netmaker is described as 5'9", 161 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and multiple forearm tattoos.
RCMP asks anyone with information to call 306-469-2590 or your local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. You can also call Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.