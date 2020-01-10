Big River RCMP searching for missing man

Big River RCMP are looking for 36-year-old Richard Netmaker, who hasn't been seen since Jan. 6.

Netmaker was last seen in an isolated area around 5 kilometres northwest of Big River First Nation. Police say he may have been assaulted and may need medical attention. He also may not have a coat.

Searches for Netmaker have turned up nothing. Police say he may have caught a ride with someone and might not be in the Big River area anymore.

Richard Netmaker is described as 5'9", 161 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and multiple forearm tattoos.

RCMP asks anyone with information to call 306-469-2590 or your local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. You can also call Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.