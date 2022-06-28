RCMP investigate suspicious death near Big River First Nation

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered near a community in northern Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. CST, police received a report of man's body on a trail near Big River First Nation, located approximately 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Investigators have since identified the man as 30-year-old Lionel Whitehead. His family has been notified of his death.

Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.

They are asking for people to report any sightings or interactions they had with Whitehead since Sept. 30.

Investigators also want information on a white 2017 Chevrolet 1500 truck with licence plate 964 HHA. The vehicle — which has distinguishing features such as a different tire/rim on the back driver's side and black tape over the driver's side taillight — was stolen from Pelican Lake First Nation sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3.

RCMP are asking for information on any sightings of this white 2017 Cheverolet 1500 truck with licence plate 964 HHA. They believe its theft may be related to the suspicious death investigation of Lionel Whitehead (RCMP)

The vehicle was found on the same trail as Whitehead and police believe it may be related to the investigation.

Anyone who spotted the vehicle since Sept. 30 is being asked to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.