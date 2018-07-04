Long-term drinking water advisory lifted for Sask. First Nation after 4 years

A long-term drinking water advisory which had been in effect since August 2013 on the Big Island Lake First Nation was lifted last week, more than four years after it went into effect.

There are seven long-term drinking water advisories still in effect on reserves within Saskatchewan.

The federal government said the latest advisories coming to an end are part of the country's plan to end all long-term drinking water advisories within the country by March 2021.

The advisory at Big Island was remedied by repairs to the band's treatment system, as well as "improved operation and maintenance."

Boil water advisories are still in effect for:

Black Lake Denesuline Nation, which has been in effect since April 2013.

Clearwater River Dene Nation, which has been in effect since April 2006.

Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation, which has been in effect since August 2014.

Peepeekisis Cree Nation has two advisories in effect for its main water system (since February 2015) and Poitras Well (since April 2013).

Star Blanket Cree Nation, which has been in effect since January 2007.

White Bear First Nation, which has been in effect since September 2011.

Four long-term drinking water advisories were lifted in Canada last month, making 66 total advisories lifted since November 2015.

Long-term drinking water advisories are advisories which have been in effect for more than one year.