Big cash prize at Montreal Lake derby reels in anglers from across the country

The grand prize at the Montreal Lake Walleye Derby is $100,000 straight cash, but catching the heaviest walleye is no easy feat.

Last year, there were more than 2,600 competitors in the derby on Montreal Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

A man from Cumberland House took home the grand prize after reeling in a walleye that weighed in at four pounds six ounces.

Dean Henderson, a Montreal Lake Cree Nation vice-chief and event organizer, is hoping to have an even larger turnout for the 15th annual derby on March 18.

"We're hoping for 2,500 to 3,000 anglers. We typically drill 3,750 holes," Henderson said. "You don't need to stay at the same hole — you have the option of trying out other holes."

Henderson said fishers have come from across Western Canada, Ontario and even the United States to compete in the derby.

He said the huge walleye purse money is the main draw.

"I think it's the biggest [prize payout] in Canada," Henderson said. "I don't know any others that are bigger than ours."

The derby is a six-hour, catch-and-release event. A total of $182,500 in cash prizes — including the $100,000 grand prize — will be given out to anglers throughout the day. Tickets are $150 in advance or $175 on site.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment regulates all competitive fishing events in the province and said the derby poses little risk to the lake's fish population.

"In this case, the Montreal Lake Walleye Derby is a catch-and-release style tournament and it poses little risk to the fish," a statement from the ministry said. "The event's rules and format keep the health and well-being of the fishery at the forefront."

Derby supports the community

The derby isn't just lucrative for the anglers.

"Our main pot profits all go back to our youth sport, culture and recreation [activities]," Henderson said. "It runs our program because our program is unfunded."

Last year the Montreal Lake Cree Nation's sport and recreation department received about $175,000.

Dean Henderson shows off a walleye he caught from a previous derby. (Dean Henderson)

Youth are able to apply for grants up to $500 for sports or cultural events through the department. Youth members in urban settings and the sub-community of Little Red also benefit from the funding.

The fishing derby features a canteen and hourly 50/50 draws that approach $15,000 per draw. Profits go toward programs at Montreal Lake's school.

"Last year was the highest amount of 50/50 [we've had] with around $78,000," Henderson said. "They take all the profits and it goes toward year-end class trips. It's split up among every classroom."