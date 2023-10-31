BHP commits additional $6.4B to turn Sask. project into 'one of the biggest potash mines in the world'

BHP has approved $6.4 billion in spending for stage two of its Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan.

The company says the additional investment will make the facility, located about 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon, one of the biggest potash mines in the world. The company expects stage two to double the mine's production capacity to 8.5 million tonnes per year.

"This is an important milestone that underscores our confidence in potash and marks the next phase of the company's growth in Canada," BHP CEO Mike Henry said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

"We believe Jansen will deliver long-term value for shareholders and the local community, and will position BHP as one of the leaders in the global potash industry."

BHP's approved $7.5 billion for stage one of the Jansen potash project in August 2021. BHP says that first stage of the project is 32 per cent built, on schedule and expected to start producing in 2026.

The company said construction for the second stage is expected to take six years, with production projected to begin in 2029.

The company is still building the first stage of the Jansen project. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

The company said the decision to go ahead with the second stage while it is still building the first will allow it to take advantage of the current project team and contractors. It also said the decision will reduce overhead and savings on mobilization and demobilization.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called the announcement great news for the province.

"One of the biggest mining projects in the world just got bigger," Moe posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning.

Moe said the Jansen potash project is expected to create more than 2,000 construction jobs and 900 full-time jobs once production starts.