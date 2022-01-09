Sask. businesses fundraising for animal shelters in Regina, Saskatoon through Betty White Challenge

A pair of businesses in Regina and Saskatoon are bringing the Betty White Challenge to their respective cities in an effort to raise money for local animal shelters.

The Betty White Challenge asks people to donate $5 to a local animal shelter on Monday, which would have been White's 100th birthday.

Not only did the famed actor and comedian entertain countless people during her illustrious career, but she was also a devoted animal lover who helped with wildlife conservation and education efforts.

Animal shelters and businesses around the world are participating, including d'Lish by Tish Cafe in Saskatoon and Just Us Dogs PetCare in Regina.

On Monday, Just Us Dogs PetCare will be posting e-transfer links on its Facebook page for three local animal rescues — Prairie Sky Dog Rescue, Bright Eyes Dog Rescue and Regina Cat Rescue.

Daryl Fraess, who owns Just Us Dogs PetCare, said he wanted to honour White by taking part in something that she inspired and would be proud of.

"We wanted to make sure that when she's sitting on the rainbow bridge with her friends, all her animal friends, she's looking down on us and she's like, 'I did good…and I've convinced other people that this is something that we need to do,'" he said.

Fraess said he also wants to make sure that much-deserving animal shelters in Regina — which have ongoing expenses — can benefit from a worldwide initiative like this.

"This is Regina, in Saskatchewan, one of the best cities in the world. We may only be a tiny little drop globally, but let's show globally that we're amazing and we raised a bunch of money for these three rescues."

Fraess doesn't want the fundraising to be just a one day effort, though.

"Don't stop on Monday. Don't stop donating," he said, noting that donations have already started to trickle in.

"This is money well donated."

Cookies for charity

D'Lish by Tish Cafe in Saskatoon, meanwhile, is selling bone shaped sugar cookies between Jan. 12-17 with 100 per cent of proceeds split between SCAT Street Cat Rescue and New Hope Dog Rescue.

"Hopefully on the 17th we'll have a whole big donation to give to those people," said Brittlyn Wintringham, who works at the cafe.

Not only is Wintringham a fan of White, but the cafe has some personal connections to both animal shelters.

She said d'Lish by Tish Cafe has worked with SCAT Street Cat Rescue in the past and knows that every dollar raised will be put to good use, while a number of her co-workers got their dogs from New Hope Dog Rescue.

"We all just love dogs here," she said, adding that staff members often rush to greet dogs that come with their owners to the cafe's drive-thru or dog-friendly patio.

"We're animal lovers and we just love doing things for charity."

People can purchase cookies from the cafe for $3.50 each.