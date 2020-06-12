6 taken to hospital in Regina after collision between van and pickup near Bethune

Six people were transported to a Regina hospital by emergency medical services on Thursday morning after a collision between a minibus-style passenger van and a pickup truck on Highway 11 near Bethune.

RCMP say they were called around 5:45 a.m. to the collision, where a pickup truck coming off of a grid road collided with a northbound passenger van travelling to Saskatoon.

The van had four passengers in addition to the driver. There were two people in the pickup truck, according to a police news release.

"The collision caused the bus to roll and one person was ejected from the vehicle," the RCMP said.

There were five people in the passenger van and two people in the pickup truck at the time of the collision. (Submitted by RCMP)

"The remaining occupants on the bus were able to exit the vehicle, which caught on fire shortly thereafter."

Bethune Fire Department then arrived on scene and extinguished the flames.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing but alcohol is not a factor in the incident.