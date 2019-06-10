Escaped Besnard Lake prisoner supected to be on way to La Ronge

Pinehouse Lake RCMP are on the hunt for a 30-year-old man who escaped from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, about 150 kilometres south of La Ronge.

Randy Timothy Venne was an inmate at the correctional camp. Shortly after he was reported missing, he was seen walking along a highway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The RCMP is warning the public that they believe Venne can dangerous, and advises people not to approach him.

Mounties were alerted to his escape at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, and it's believed he had left the facility four hours earlier, at around 10 p.m.

The RCMP said he was spotted at around 1:45 a.m. walking on Highway 165 at the 50-kilometre marker, believed to be on his way to La Ronge.

This is at least the third time an inmate has gone missing from the Besnard Lake facility this year.

Venne has some distinct tattoos, including the letters KV on his left cheek and two teardrops under his eye.

Venne's left arm, pictured top and bottom left, and his right arm, pictured top and bottom right. (Submitted by RCMP)

On his arms, he has a tattoo of the word FAMILY on his left arm and, on the inside of his left forearm, a cross with the numbers 89, 03 and 00 around it.

On his right wrist he has a diamond, crown and on his right hand the numbers 306. The words KOBY are tattooed on the inside of this right forearm.

Venne is described as 5-foot 6-inches, with an average build and weighing in around 170 pounds. He has shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Randy Timothy Venne is asked to contact Pinehouse LakeRCMP at 306-884-2400, Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.