RCMP looking for 2 inmates who escaped custody in northern Saskatchewan

Police in Saskatchewan are asking for the public's help in tracking down two inmates who escaped custody in the province's north last week.

Around 6:45 p.m on Aug. 6, RCMP in Pinehouse, about 375 kilometres north of Saskatoon, received a report that two inmates had left the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp earlier that day.

The inmates who left the camp — a provincial reduced custody facility for adults — have not yet been located, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

William John Loyer, 52, is described as five feet seven inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a bear paw on his upper neck. RCMP say he may be in the area of Little Red River First Nation or Prince Albert.

The other inmate, 56-year-old Grant James Reeves, is five foot eight and 209 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, RCMP say.

If you see either man, you are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or call 911 in the case of an emergency.