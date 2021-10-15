Saskatoon police post photos seeking to identify 15 who attended People's Party election event
Police allege 15 people violated public health orders at indoor event where many went maskless
Saskatoon police would like the public's help in tracking down 15 people who attended an indoor rally on election night.
The People's Party of Canada held their election viewing party at the Saskatoon Inn on Sept. 20, an event attended by party leader Maxime Bernier.
Many at the gathering were not wearing masks, despite a provincial public health order requiring that indoors.
Police have already charged one person under the Public Health Act and written up tickets for three others.
Now they've put photos of 15 more people on their website. Bernier's photo was not among them.
Police say they're hoping the public can tip them off about the identities of the suspects. They say it will be confidential.
Meanwhile, police say so far they've put in 160 hours of investigative time on the case.
