Former junior hockey coach expected to testify in own defence when sex assault trial resumes

Former Regina Pats coach Bernard Lynch is on trial for sexual assault. Emotional testimony was heard at Regina's Court of King's Bench when a former junior hockey player detailed what he says happened to him in 1988 when he was just a teenager. As CBC's Jonathon Gatehouse tells us, it's a case that's been decades in the making.

Warning: this story contains details of an alleged sexual assault.

A former junior hockey coach accused of sexual assault against a 17-year-old in 1988 is expected to testify in his own defence when court resumes this afternoon.

Bernard "Bernie" Lynch has entered pleas of not guilty to charges of sexual assault and assault.

The trial is being held at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.

Lynch, 68, coached hockey in North America and Europe for more than 40 years. Lynch was the subject of a CBC News investigation in 2021, in which parents and players alleged abusive behaviour.

The complainant in the current case testified on Tuesday that he was 17 when he was sexually assaulted by Lynch in a shower in 1988.

At the time, the complainant was taking part in a Regina Pats hockey school and Lynch was the assistant coach of the Pats.

On Wednesday, senior Crown prosecutor Chris White called his second and final witness: the girlfriend of the complainant in 1988.

Any information that could identify the complainant or his then-girlfriend is protected by a publication ban granted by Justice Peter T. Bergbusch.

Contemporary details of incident shared

The former girlfriend of the complainant testified that she and the complainant dated for approximately six months in 1988.

She said that she and the complainant are no longer close, but that as a teenager, he was fun-loving and driven to succeed at becoming a professional hockey player.

She said the complainant didn't drink, and was close with his friends.

The woman, who testified remotely on Wednesday, said the complainant was very excited about attending the Regina Pats hockey school.

WATCH | Accuser speaks out against junior hockey coach facing sexual assault charge

Accuser speaks out against junior hockey coach facing sexual assault charge Duration 3:04 The man accusing longtime junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch of sexual assault and assault tells CBC News what he says happened and why it took him more than 30 years to press charges.

However, the former girlfriend of the complainant said his demeanour changed after he came back from the camp.

"He was very different. He was very clingy and needed reinforcement," she said.

"He wasn't the same kind of cheery, uplifting person. There was a cloud about him."

She said the complainant told her he was no longer interested in pursuing hockey professionally.

The woman said she didn't understand why for the longest time, but eventually got the complainant to open up and he told her about the incident. She would later inform the complainant's parents about what had happened.

Former junior hockey coach Bernard "Bernie" Lynch leaves the Court of King's Bench in Regina on Wednesday. Lynch has entered not guilty pleas to a count of assault and sexual assault. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

She didn't testify about what she was told, but the complainant has previously said he understood he was going to stay with Lynch on the first night of the camp before moving to a hotel for the second night.

He said that while staying at Lynch's apartment, he was offered beer and, despite declining multiple times, was ultimately pressured into drinking.

The complainant said Lynch encouraged him to get naked and walk in front of the apartment's patio door, and that he ultimately did.

Under questioning from the Crown, the complainant testified that he later tried to sober up by taking a shower.

The complainant said he believed the bathroom door was shut and locked, but that Lynch eventually joined him in the shower.

The complainant testified he did not want any romantic or sexual relationship with Lynch and had not invited Lynch to join him in the shower.

The junior hockey coach then grasped the teen's penis, the complainant said. He testified that he repeatedly said no, but that Lynch continued to touch him. Lynch then told the teen that they should masturbate together, the complainant testified. He also said Lynch grabbed his hand and placed it on Lynch's genitals.

The complainant said he agreed to masturbate Lynch after being told that if he did so, that would be the end of it.

"I was intimidated, scared," the complainant testified Tuesday. "He's a coach, an authority figure. He's telling me to do what I'm told."

The complainant said Tuesday that he felt compelled to stay quiet because of the unwritten code of hockey dictating that whatever happened in the dressing room, stayed in the dressing room. He said he thought going public would negatively affect his career as a professional hockey player.

The complainant went to police approximately 30 years after the alleged assault. He said he only did so once news stories emerged about Lynch being investigated by the RCMP and returning to coaching.

An artist's sketch showing the anonymized complainant testifying during the trial of Bernard "Bernie" Lynch. The former junior hockey coach has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and assault. Senior Crown prosecutor Chris White and defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock are shown facing the witness box. (Joel Hustak/CBC)

White closed his case after the brief testimony of the complainant's former girlfriend.

Defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock has said Lynch will be called to testify.

Statements that Hitchcock has offered throughout the trial have indicated that he believes Lynch will testify that the alleged sexual assault never happened and that the complainant never even stayed with Lynch.

The trial is scheduled to run through Friday.