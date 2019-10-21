'I hope we did them proud': Farmers rally to finish grieving family's harvest
Trevor Berkan — a 41-year-old farmer and active member of the Southey, Sask. community — died Oct. 9
Trevor Berkan's friends and neighbours remember him for his hard work in the community and the love he had for his family.
Berkan died in the early morning hours of Oct. 9 after suffering an aortic dissection — a condition where the major artery carrying blood to the heart tears. He left behind his wife and four boys — the youngest had just started Grade 3.
The 41-year-old drove the Zamboni at the community rink in Southey, Sask., approximately 60 kilometres north of Regina, helped out the congregation at his church and volunteered with his children's sports teams. On top of all that he had a busy schedule as a farmer.
"He was a real great guy and never thought of himself first," said Terry Focht, who was a neighbour of Berkan's for around 12 years.
Berkan left more than just his family behind. There were also left more than 300 hectares of crop to be harvested. With the harvest season being the slowest in recent memory, Berkan was among many farmers who were struggling to get their crop in the bin.
Neighbours plan community harvest
With Berkan's father too old and his sons too young to carry the harvest load by themselves, nearby neighbours Brennan Leib and Dan Zurowski co-organized a community harvest on Saturday to take care of the remaining crop. They gathered people in the area to donate their time and equipment to help the grieving family.
"I didn't have to put out a message, people came to us," said Leib. "It was unreal the amount of people."
Leib estimated more than 50 people and 17 combines came out. The response was so overwhelming that several people had to be turned away.
Many of those who volunteered weren't finished their own harvest. They gave up a warm, sunny day in their own fields to help out.
"I know for a fact that if things were different, Trevor would have been one of the first, if not the first to be there to help out a neighbour," said Focht.
The team worked from noon until around 6:00 p.m. Saturday to get the job done. Almost all the crop had been harvested by the day's end.
Volunteers extend beyond neighbours
One farmer donated a space for the crew to gather for supper afterward. Farm dealerships in Southey and nearby Raymore donated combines for the event and a local company agreed to transport and store the harvested crop.
Some community members have also picked up a few of Berkan's Zamboni shifts at the rink.
Members of the Berkan family were on hand Saturday to watch the teams take care of the task.
"I think they were a bit overwhelmed," said Focht. "I don't know that they expected as many people to come forward.
"I hope we did them proud."
An account has been set up in memory of Berkan at the Conexus Credit Union branch in Southey.
