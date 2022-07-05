Hit by truck, Regina boy is making 'truly amazing' progress in hospital, family says

The family of a seven-year-old Regina boy who was slammed by a truck says his health has improved enough that he's been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Benjamin Dufour was sent to the pediatric intensive care unit at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in late June after he was hit by the truck. His family says he had been waiting by a bus stop with his older brother and schoolmates when the accident happened.

In a statement on Tuesday, his family said he's been moved out of the intensive care unit and is now in the pediatric ward.

The statement says his progress has been "truly amazing."

"Ben has regained consciousness, can breathe on his own, and has been able to communicate. He has started regaining his memory and is showing signs of his old personality," the statement said.

"His body is starting to heal, and his physiotherapy indicates he has feeling and movement in his entire body."

A statement issued shortly after the accident said his injuries included a broken femur, pelvis, ribs and skull fracture.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family has garnered about $84,000 as of Tuesday.

The family said it's "optimistic about his recovery" and plans to bring the youngster back to Regina to continue his rehabilitation soon.

Dufour's family didn't want to speak publicly beyond the statement and has asked for privacy.

The Regina Police Service has charged a man, 47, with impaired and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with the accident.