Beloved Regina prenatal teacher Sally Elliott dies following cancer battle

Sally Elliott, a Regina resident who guided countless parents on their childbirth journeys throughout her time teaching prenatal classes at the YMCA of Regina, has died.

Former perinatal program coordinator Elliott had taught at the YMCA for decades before leaving for personal reasons in 2020. She died of cancer over the weekend.

The YMCA of Regina confirmed the beloved prenatal queen of the Queen's City died in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Sally was truly one of a kind and her legendary impact was felt by so many across the community," said the post.

"Her passion for supporting mother, baby and family is unmatched and unique in our city. There are so many wonderful stories being shared of her kindness, empathy and fierce support from those she met and supported over the years."

Steve Compton, CEO of the local YMCA, said they did not know that the cancer had progressed to that point. He said she was very special to the YMCA staff.

"Sally was kind of like the house mom. When we were talking internally, she was a mentor, she was a mom. She was a trusted voice to sit down and talk to. I think it was just a real blessing to have her here," Compton said.

News of her death prompted an outpouring of social media tributes from parents and politicians, including NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer and former Saskatchewan Party MLA Tina Beaudry-Mellor.

One of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, Sally Elliot, passed away today. She touched my life, helping me through a difficult time, was there to whisper supportive words during the labour of my daughter, & was an inspiring host at Y’s Moms. 1/2 —@nicolesarauer Just learned that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> icon Sally Elliott has passed on. Sally literally helped hundreds, maybe thousands of pre and post natal families <a href="https://twitter.com/YMCA_Regina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YMCA_Regina</a> . She gave this postpartum mom of twins permission to be a mom on my own terms. She was love & light & all that is good. 🙏 —@tbeaudrymellor

"She wasn't one for the spotlight and those kind of things. So she'd probably be a little bit horrified at all the attention to some degree. But I think the kindness and the love that's coming out is just very, very well deserved," Compton said.

"People talk about servant leadership. I think Sally was that."

Compton said Elliott was tough and kind at the same time with a dry sense of humour. Regina resident Laura Mitri remembers Elliott to be all these things as well.

Mitri was pregnant with her first baby in 2013 when she took her prenatal class at the Y.

"I would just be laughing through the whole class. She was just so engaging and entertaining and lovely," said Mitri.

"As much as it was informative, it was truly almost entertainment as well. And my husband and I kind of treated it like our weekly date night."

Noor and Laura Mitri were pregnant with their first child in March 2013, and took Sally Elliot's prenatal class at the YMCA (OS-Photography)

Mitri said Elliott would offer additional support to parents who had complicated pregnancies. She would even share her personal cell number, and offer to be available if parents were going through a hard delivery.

"And I had heard of people who had actually called Sally in these instances, and she was right there with them, offering support through the delivery stage as well," said Mitri.

"Sally never passed judgement. It seems like whoever was in her class, she was always willing to help them and go that extra mile. And I just, I really admired her openness to people and how she just gave herself so openly and freely to be of service to others."

Mitri said Elliott had what she called a realistic approach to teaching people in the prenatal class what it meant to become a parent.

"Her classes, as much as they were funny, also had a lot of real talk to them and focused on some serious conversations. And that went a long way in just helping people prepare for what parenthood was all about."

These serious conversations included dealing with postpartum depression, and dealing with the news that your pregnancy was going to be a complicated one.

Mitri said Elliott made a big impression on her, and many other parents in Regina.

"It seems like everyone knows who Sally is on a first name basis. If you're talking about pregnancy and you mentioned 'Sally,' it's like right away you know it's Sally Elliott. [That name] is synonymous in Regina with that topic."