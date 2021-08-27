Beauval RCMP looking for missing 12-year-old

The Beauval RCMP said they're searching for a 12-year-old girl, reported missing on Wednesday night.

A news release said Tracy Buffin was last seen at an event around 10 p.m. CST in Canoe Lake First Nation.

Buffin is described as five feet, five inches tall, with long black hair she often wears in a bun and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded Champion sweatshirt, an orange "Every Child Matters" t-shirt, orange capri pants and brown moccasins with rabbit fur trim.

Police asked anyone with information about Buffin's whereabouts to call the Beauval RCMP detachment at 306-288-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.