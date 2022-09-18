Girl, 14, who went berry picking is missing: RCMP

Beauval RCMP officers are looking for a missing teen and are asking the public for help to locate her.

Zahia Daniels, 14, was last seen on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. picking berries near Highway 155 and Beauval, according to an RCMP media release. The community is located roughly 225 kilometres west of La Ronge on Hwy 165.

Daniels is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 lbs, with short black hair.

RCMP say Daniels was last seen wearing a grey-and-black flannel shirt, a black T-shirt with a purple Scream logo, grey jogging pants and sneakers.

The girl is known to frequent the James Smith Cree Nation and Witchekan Lake First Nation communities, according to the RCMP.

She also has connections to the Melfort, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Shellbrook and Spiritwood areas, police say.

While it has not been confirmed, Daniels might be travelling to one of these communities, the Mounties say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. People can also submit information anonymously by reaching out to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.