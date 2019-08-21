$6M 'beautification' project enters next step in downtown Regina

The next step is underway for a project aimed at making parts of downtown Regina more efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

The Victoria Avenue Infrastructure and Beautification Project involves improving intersections on Victoria Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street.

The $6 million project, which is part of the city's Infrastructure Renewal Program, is expected to keep the portion of Victoria road between Albert Street and Broad Street in "good, safe" condition for 25 years, according to the City of Regina.

The city said crews are building larger curbs for pedestrians, new boulevards, updated traffic signals and enhanced street lighting. Workers are now focusing on the area between Albert Street and Smith Street.

Opposing views from residents

Suzanne Smart, a Regina resident who lives in the area, believes the money set aside for this project would be better spent elsewhere.

"The city has to fix things, I understand that, [but] making this [area] beautiful with flower beds wouldn't have been my priority. I wish the city would fix the roads," she said.

But Dean Wurm, another resident, said he believes the final product will be worth the trouble.

"Any time we spend money to improve accessibility for the city, for tourism, for the residents, I think it's a great idea," he said.

As a result of the construction, traffic is being restricted to one lane in both directions on Victoria Avenue between Albert Street and Smith Street starting Wednesday.

Traffic backups could be seen in the area on Wednesday morning. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

But Wurm said that's part of life in Regina.

"It is a bit of an inconvenience, but I mean, I completely understand. They have a limited amount of time and budget to get everything done, so I think it's just a part of living here."

Portions of the sidewalk in that area are also closed, so pedestrians are being asked to cross at either Albert Street or Lorne Street. On-street parking is being restricted as well.

But McIntyre Street will become a temporary two-way road between 13th Avenue and Victoria Avenue.

'Give yourself extra time'

This portion of the project is expected to be done in three weeks, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

In the meantime, the city is asking drivers and pedestrians to be patient while the work is being done.

"If people can avoid the area and take detours, we would always recommend that," said Chris Warren, acting director for Roadways and Transportation with the City of Regina.

"Of course, plan ahead for that. Give yourself extra time," he said, noting that the city will be adding more signage.

The project is scheduled to be completed in two years. The first phase is set to wrap up in October, with the second phase beginning next year.