I humbly admit, as my entire body aches, that I underestimated ballet barre fitness.

I expected Regina's Project Barre Studio to be a group of people dancing ballet to fun music while breaking a light sweat.

I was wrong, so very wrong. It was one of the most challenging workouts I've ever experienced.

It was also one of the most inspiring.

I was welcomed to the studio by an upbeat group. They seemed excited yet reserved, as if preparing for what was coming.

I walked in confidently, believing I would be a class standout. I even requested a pair of sparkly grip socks to show how self-assured I was. My arrogance did not go unnoticed.

To show how confident I was, I requested a pair of sparkly socks thinking I would be a class standout. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

A person in the class walked over to me with a pair of weights, a smirk on her face.

"I'll use three-pound weights if you do," she said.

Sasha Ash, the studio's owner, reassured me I didn't have to. She suggested I use two-pound weights instead.

I didn't listen.

The class started with an easy enough warm-up, but it intensified quickly.

Before I knew it, we were blasting our calves and thighs with a series of squat-type exercises and ballet-style movements, including holds and pulses that involve holding a position while moving targeted muscles back and forth.

My muscles burned beyond belief. My legs shook uncontrollably. My ego was fading.

Ballet barre is a fitness class inspired by ballet dance moves and training. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

We then switched to an upper body workout. It was time to regain my confidence by showing how easily I could manoeuvre three-pound weights.

Yet again, I was wrong. We did quick arm curls and shoulder presses — easy enough — but then came the holds and pulses. Every muscle in my arms lit on fire to the point where I could barely lift them. I was in obvious agony.

Perhaps it was my imagination, but I thought I heard a chuckle from the woman who challenged me to use three-pound weights. If so, I deserved it.

In my ignorance, I used three-pound weights instead of the recommended two pounds. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

We were still in the first half of the class and I was struggling.

Breaking point

For the second half, we targeted nearly every muscle group in the lower body, as well as our abs, using inflatable balls and a strap for resistance.

In the middle of an exercise, soaking in sweat and shame, I stopped.

"It's my first class and I did my best," I told myself, making excuses. The instructor wasn't having it. Without singling me out, she said: "You're almost there, don't stop, you're strong."

About halfway through the class I reached my breaking point and nearly gave up, but the instructor wouldn't let me. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

As I looked around and saw how hard everyone was working, I became inspired. I realized this class wasn't about standing out, nor was it a competition.

This was a group of warriors working together to put their bodies and minds to the test.

Classes can have up to 18 people who have all different fitness levels. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

I mustered up all the strength I had and pushed forward.

The rest of the class wasn't pretty, at least for me, but we finished together. In that one hour, we challenged ourselves beyond belief. My body, mind and ego were broken down and rebuilt.

"You're a part of the family now," one of the attendees said to me, as a round of applause ensued for everyone in the class.