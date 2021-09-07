2 men face charges after death on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation, police say

Two men are facing charges after a homicide on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation last week, police say.

Rosthern, Sask., RCMP say they received a report from emergency medical services about a body inside a truck near the community just before 7 a.m. CST Friday.

The major crimes unit traced back the investigation to another call that police received hours earlier about an altercation at a home on the First Nation.

Friday afternoon, Mounties arrested a 22-year-old man. He's charged with second-degree murder.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday and is accused of being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

The man who died has been identified as Brandon Cameron of Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation. He was 26.