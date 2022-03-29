RCMP investigate suspicious death on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation

Rosthern RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on the Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation after a report of a shooting.

At about 5:50 p.m. on Sunday RCMP received a report of a shooting on the First Nation.

Officers found an injured male on a road in the community and administered first aid, but the male was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP say the deceased person has been identified as a 22-year-old male from Saskatoon and his family has been notified.

RCMP said it will not be releasing his name at this time and continue to investigate his death.

Anyone with information can call their local RCMP detachment, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at saskcrimestoppers.com.