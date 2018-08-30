Regina police investigating 3 separate bear spray incidents

Regina police are investigating after four people were hit with bear spray in three separate incidents on Wednesday. Police say it's unknown if the incidents are related.

One woman was hit with spray while walking home. The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. CST on the 1500 block of Garnet Street. She was treated by EMS but did not suffer serious injuries.

A few hours later, police said a man who had been driving "became involved in a dispute" with a pedestrian on the 1400 block of Robinson Street. The pedestrian pulled out bear spray and sprayed the driver in the face.

Police were unable to locate a suspect when they arrived on scene. The man driving the vehicle was able to park his car safely after he was sprayed. His injuries were not serious.

The third incident happened just before midnight in a park on the 1200 block of Athol St. Police say two men who were socializing in the park were both sprayed in the face.

The suspects were in a group and fled after the attack. Injuries to the sprayed men were described as minor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.