Bear-spray incident mars final day of Ex: police

Regina police are asking the public for information after someone used bear spray at the Queen City Ex, affecting about 40 people.

The incident occurred near the Ferris wheel on Sunday, the final day of the fair, police said in a news release.

There's no word of any injuries, but police are asking anyone with information to contact the police service at 306-777-6500 or call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Apart from the spraying incident, police say, it was a relatively quiet fair. Police say they dealt with three assaults and a couple of consensual fights over its five-day run.

There were also a few cases of public intoxication, and several people had to be ejected for disorderly behaviour, police said.