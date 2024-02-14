Regina police looking for youth suspect after bear spray attack at Scott Collegiate

Regina police say students and staff at a high school were affected by a bear spray attack Tuesday.

CBC News has confirmed the incident happened at Scott Collegiate in the North Central neighbourhood.

Police say that at around 12:15 p.m. CST Tuesday, a boy entered the school and got into an altercation with another boy who is a student there. Police say the visitor used bear spray in a crowded common area and then ran away.

The school was put into "secure the building mode" after the incident.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect. They are asking anyone with information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.