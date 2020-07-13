Black bear breaks into Stanley Mission home, sends residents fleeing

Residents at a home in Stanley Mission, Sask., had an unwanted guest show up Sunday night.

RCMP say a black bear entered the home in the northern community around 9:30 p.m. CST by pushing out a portable air conditioner in one of the windows.

One of the people needed medical attention after getting hurt while trying to escape.

RCMP said the bear left the house and ran a few hundred metres into the bush behind the home.

Conservation officers have set up a trap near where the bear was last seen.

RCMP are warning residents to be on the lookout for the bear and to call police if they see any signs of bear activity.

Stanley Mission is about 390 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.