Barbecue fires cause extensive damage quickly: Regina fire marshall

With grilling season well underway, the Regina Fire and Protective Services offered up safety tips to prevent barbecue fires this summer.

Fire Marshall Randy Ryba said there have been three fires caused by barbecues this year and they can cause extensive damage quickly when they do happen.

"Stay with the appliance when it's lit," Ryba said. "Barbecues aren't anything unlike a kitchen. Unattended cooking fires are still the leading cause of fires in the city and barbecues are no different."

Ryba estimated the fire department responds to between four and six fires caused by barbecues every summer. So far there have been three barbecue fires this year.

"They typically will ignite the side of the house or structure and it'll be in the attic before crews even get there," he said.

"There is a lot at stake with keeping it attended and keeping it away from your building, it does go a long way. "

He said people should keep their barbecues at least one metre away from structures or deck railings.

For people who live in an apartment or condo with a small balcony, barbecues should be kept as far away from the side of the walls as possible according to Ryba.