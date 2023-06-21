Battlefords RCMP searching for Sask. man wanted for assault with a weapon

Battlefords RCMP are searching for Kelly McDonald, 37, from the Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation for allegedly assaulting a woman with a weapon.

At about 10 p.m CST on Monday — the Mounties received a report of an assault at a home on Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation— about 115 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. Investigation determined McDonald was allegedly armed at the time of the assault.

The victim was able to escape and call for help, according to a RCMP news release. She reported non-life threatening-injuries to the police.

Battlefords RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP's Critical Incident Response Team searched the home for McDonald— but couldn't find him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

McDonald faces six charges:

Assault with weapon.

Uttering threats.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Careless use of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

RCMP described McDonald as being five feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes. His hair may be longer than depicted in the headline photo, according to the RCMP news release.

The Mounties say he may be driving an orange 1985 Chevrolet truck with a short bed.

Police ask anyone who sees McDonald not to approach him. If you do see him you can contact Battlefords RCMP at (306) 446-1720 or submit an anonymous tip to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.