Battlefords RCMP seek public's help to find 34-year-old woman

Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a 34-year-old woman missing since Friday.

RCMP received a missing person report on Monday about Revena Moosomin, according to a news release.

Moosomin was last seen in downtown North Battleford around 11 p.m. CST, police say.

The Mounties describe Moosomin as 5' 9'' and 180 lbs with brown, pink and purple coloured medium length-hair. They say she has three stars tattooed under her right eye and other tattoos on both of her arms.

Moosomin is known to travel to North Battleford, Saskatoon and Melfort, but her current whereabouts are unknown, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-446-1720 or anonymously reach Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).